media release: UNSCRIPTED! AN (ALMOST COMPLETELY) IMPROVISED COMEDY BONANZA!

A comedy show no one prepared for -- what could go wrong?! On SATURDAY, MARCH 26 come on out and see how a group of comedians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

THIS MONTH, MILWAUKEE IS BRINGING THE MADNESS!

J TYLER MENZ (Milwaukee)

DAVID LOUIS (Minnesota)

MATT NIELSEN (Milwaukee)

KAY BARATTI (Milwaukee)

Hosted by: SHAUNA JUNGDAHL (Madison)

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR EVENT*

Saturday, March 26, 2022, doors 7:30pm Show 8pm, The Rigby Pub & Grill, 119 E Main St

Tickets $10 presale, $15 at the door