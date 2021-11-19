× Expand H. Clair Boudoir Natasha Pearl Hansen

media release: Unscripted! An (Almost Completely) Improvised Comedy Bonanza!

A comedy show no one prepared for! On Friday, November 19, come on out and see how a group of comedians and musicians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

The stellar line-up joining the party this month includes:

Charlie Kojis (Madison, Winner of Madison's Funniest Comic 2016)

Adam McShane (Chicago)

Natasha Pearl Hansen (Amazon Prime Special, "I Was Supposed to Get Married Today")

Ryan Kushner (Madison)

MYSTERY PERFORMER!

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl (Madison)

The event will take place on Friday, November 19

Bos Meadery (849 E. Washington Ave).

Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8:00pm.

MASK AND PROOF OF VAX/NEGATIVE COVID TEST REQ'D!

Tickets are $10 presale on Eventbrite, or $15 cash at door: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 205107290427