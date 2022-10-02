unscripted
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: On SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, come on out and see how a group of comedians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!
Our extremely dignified performers this month are:
OLIVIA WITT
MO B
DAVID SCHENDLINGER
ROBERT HELFINSTINE
Hosted by: ANDREW RYNNING
Doors 1:00pm Show 2:00pm. $10.