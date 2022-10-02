unscripted

media release: On SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, come on out and see how a group of comedians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

Our extremely dignified performers this month are:

OLIVIA WITT

MO B

DAVID SCHENDLINGER

ROBERT HELFINSTINE

Hosted by: ANDREW RYNNING

Doors 1:00pm Show 2:00pm. $10.