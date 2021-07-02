media release: unscripted. An Improvised Stand Up, Music, and Storytelling Bonanza!

A comedy show no one prepared for! On Friday, July 2, come on out and see how a group of talented stand up, music, and storytelling performers work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. There will be two rehearsed stand up sets to cap off the show, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

Performers include: Steve Horton (Chicago); Dana Ehrmann (Milwaukee); Olivia Witt (Madison); Jake Snell (Madison); Glenn Widdicombe (Madison); Cynthia Marie (Madison)

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl (Madison)

The event will take place on Friday, July 2, at Bos Meadery (849 E. Washington Ave) in the back parking lot. Doors at 7:30pm, show at 8:00pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 157892692293