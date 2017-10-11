Unsung Heroes of the Bar

5-8 pm: Vermouth? Eau de vie? These spirits seem to fly by unnoticed most of the time, yet happen to be some of the most versatile alcohols in the world. Their influence on cocktail culture is unparalleled and often misunderstood. Leif Shenstone of Fasel Shenstone will be on hand to talk about why you should care about getting to know this dynamic duo. Sure, but how do they taste in cocktails? I’m glad you asked…. Joey Houghtaling and Mike McDonald of Beaker & Flask Beverage Company pair up with Jacob East of Eno Vino to show off the versatility of Clear Creek eaux de vie, Big Gin and Fasel Shenstone vermouths in cocktails. While sipping their luscious libations, enjoy sweeping views of Madison from Eno Vino’s downtown restaurant on the ninth floor of the AC Hotel.