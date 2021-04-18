Until We're All Free: March for Unity & Community Kickback

media release: On April 18, join organizers of color and allies from the UW - Madison campus and greater Madison community as we come together in a demonstration of solidarity with one another. The past few years and beyond have shown us that when we come together as one, we can make change– we are not free until we are all free.

Meet us at the Camp Randall Arches at 2 PM as we kick off our march to the Capitol! At the Capitol, we will host a socially distanced gathering that will include food, music, open mic and community building starting at 4 pm. We will be running donation drives for local food pantries and for the houseless in our community. Items can be dropped off at both the start of the march or at the Capitol during our community kickback!

Interested in collaborating on the event? Want to support but are unable to attend or would like to offer additional assistance? Email us at uwmadisonbipoccoalition@gmail.com / DM us on any of our social media. If you’d like, you can also venmo us to help buy supplies (receipts available on request)!

We will post more information about the event as we approach April 18th

Hosted by

UW Madison BIPOC Coalition

TAA - Graduate Worker Union of UW-Madison

Allies for Black Lives - Madison