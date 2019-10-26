Untitled: For the Sake of Progress

Liz Sexe Dance Company

Buy Tickets

Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Liz Sexe Dance and Dancers present an evening of dance.

Tickets can be purchase here starting Monday, October 7: https://untitledmadison.brownpapertickets.com

All proceeds go to DAIS: https://abuseintervention.org/

This performance is supported by the University of Wisconsin–Madison Division of the Arts Edna Wiechers Arts in Wisconsin Award

Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Theater & Dance
