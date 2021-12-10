ONLINE: Unwavering

media release: Breakthrough Dance Company presents its fifth annual year-end showcase: "Unwavering," December 10, 7:00 - 8:00 PM.

7:00 – We will begin on Instagram Live with a behind-the-scenes look at how Breakthrough approaches creative dance exercises. instagram.com/breakthrough_ dance_company

7:30 – The second part is a series of dance videos that will be streamed to our YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCK5kmfPyaTXm9JpTEHNGQEQ

This is a free event, but we are asking for your financial support if you are able and moved to donate. A portion of our proceeds from this event will go to ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, an organization which provides arts programming to people with disabilities. Suggested donation is $15, and you can donate at our: https://fundraising. fracturedatlas.org/ breakthrough-dance-company.