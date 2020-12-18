ONLINE: Update from the Frontlines of the War on COVID-19

press release: On Monday, the same day the U.S. reached a somber milestone of 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, with health care workers among the first to receive the vaccine on Tuesday. What lies ahead in the coming months in the battle to defeat this deadly adversary? From a state perspective, what are the biggest challenges in rolling out the vaccine here, and how can health leaders get public buy-in on working together to lessen the virus spread?

Find out Friday at noon on “Two Bald Guys” when our lively co-hosts – WIPPS Executive Director Eric Giordano and WIPPS Senior Policy Fellow Dave Anderson – discuss "Update from the Frontlines of the War on COVID-19" with two Wisconsin health care leaders:

Bud Chumbley, M.D., M.B.A., CEO of the Wisconsin Medical Society

Gina Dennik-Champion, executive director of the Wisconsin Nursing Association

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.