ONLINE: Update on the Spirit Lake Great Lakes Legacy Act Project

media release: The next River Talk will take place at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, via Zoom. Mark Loomis, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Great Lakes National Program Office, will present, “Update on the Spirit Lake Great Lakes Legacy Act Project.”

The EPA continues work at the Spirit Lake site under the Great Lakes Legacy Act. Loomis will provide technical updates on progress to-date and the plan for remediating the Spirit Lake project area.

Here is the Zoom link and info:

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/ 93995368994?pwd= UElHcHlybGZmRUdLRG5xU3oyQ3ZmZz 09

Meeting ID: 939 9536 8994

Passcode: 206104

One tap mobile +13126266799,,93995368994# US (Chicago); +19292056099,,93995368994# US (New York)

The event will last an hour and will include time for comments and questions. The talk will be recorded and posted afterward on the Reserve’s Facebook page and YouTube. A summary will also be posted on Wisconsin Sea Grant’s blog.

Remaining River Talks will be held March 8, April 13 and May 11, 2022. For more information, visit the River Talks page. The River Talks are sponsored by The Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve and the Wisconsin Sea Grant Program.