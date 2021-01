press release: Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center is having a Virtual Open House on February 4 from 4:00-5:00 pm. Participants can join us on zoom to learn more about current programming happening at Upham Woods! Perfect for visiting groups and new partners to connect with Upham staff, ask questions, and hear updates. The event is free but does require registration to get a zoom link. To register visit: https://uwmadison.co1. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ bQRpxtNACc22sPI For more information, contact us via email: desprez@wisc.edu or by phone: 608-254-6461.