Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Open House
Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery, Verona 300 S. Main St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: 2018 was a year of great accomplishments for the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association, and we'd like to spread the word. The community is invited to an informal Open House at Tuvalu Coffeehouse & Gallery in Verona to enjoy complimentary refreshments and learn about the Association in a relaxed atmosphere.
Highlights of our accomplishments in 2018:
- Completing year three of the Farmers for the Upper Sugar River, a farmer-led coalition aimed at reducing ag runoff and improving water quality. Currently 24 member farmers representing thousands of acres in the watershed.
- Held two field days promoting soil conservation in the watershed to area farmers. Over 40 farmers attended the field days in April and August.
- Maintained 22 water quality monitoring sites around the watershed with the help of 16 volunteers
- Began a long-term research study on 400 plain pocketbook mussels in the Sugar River through a partnership with the DNR and citizen science monitors
- Working with farmers to test phosphorus levels in streams running off ag fields before and after rainfall events to improve nutrient management and soil loss
- Built and installed 30 boot wash stations and new signage at river access points around Dane County to combat the invasive New Zealand mudsnail found in Verona’s Badger Mill Creek
- Continuing to partner with DNR to restore Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area through year-round volunteer work days
- Working with Mt. Horeb School District to create locally-based environmental educational modules/curriculum for school districts and service clubs to use
- Partnering with REI Madison to improve Sugar River water trail signage
