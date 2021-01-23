Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Volunteer Workday

press release: We are ready to dive back into our sixth season of volunteer workdays at Sugar River Wetlands, along with an introduction into another State Natural Area just down the road! Please join us in our efforts to remove woody invasive species and burn brush piles on the west side of Military Ridge State Trail this winter. It’s a great event for all ages and abilities, is a safe outdoor activity, and promises to be rewarding, fun, and a great way to experience the outdoors.

LEARN MORE & SIGN UP. Upcoming dates:

JANUARY 23 | Sugar River Wetlands. In January, volunteers will be removing invasives (buckthorn, honeysuckle) and treating them with herbicide, and helping to burn brush piles accumulated last winter/spring if conditions allow. Join us at 2517 Country View Road in Verona.

FEBRUARY 27 | Sugar River Wetlands. In February, volunteers will help burn brush piles accumulated last winter/spring, and continue removing invasives (buckthorn, honeysuckle) and treating them with herbicide. Join us at 2517 Country View Road in Verona.

MARCH 26 | Olson Oak Woods (new location!) In March, we are headed to Olson Oak Woods State Natural Area! Volunteers will be helping to set fire breaks for prescribed fires in the spring, and removing invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle. Join us at 1744 Fritz Rd in Verona.

APRIL 24 | Sugar River Wetlands. In April, volunteers will help spray the invasive reed canary grass and remove other invasives as the natives try to reclaim the landscape. Join us at 2517 Country View Road in Verona.

Questions? Call (608) 437-7707 or email info@uppersugar.org