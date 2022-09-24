media release: The Annual Urban Harvest Festival is Urban Triage's first festival celebrating all we've sowed over the summer and since the beginning of Urban Triage. Our Harvest celebration is grounded in sustainability, growth, and community.

What we do and who we are would not be--and is not possible without the support and commitment of our funders, volunteers, co-conspirators, community members, and staff. Together we've planted, sowed, and reaped tremendous growth and have impacted thousands of vulnerable community members in the Greater Dane County Area.

We're on a mission to empower and inspire transformation and breakthroughs in our community through collaboration and cooperation. And we've done just that, and we're just getting started.

Please celebrate with us all that we've accomplished together at our Farm--which has offered healing and sustainability for families in the Dane County Area. The work we do matters. And the families we serve and inspire are living proof.

Join us at The Farley Center on Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a fun-filled day of live music, acrobatics, a DJ, a majorette performance, food, spoken word, wine, and beer.

"I came to learn about food sustainability for myself and for my family. I enrolled in the program to learn healthier habits and to learn how to make money. I've gotten so much more from the program. Community. Healing. And bonding with the people that matter the most--my children." - SHBA Cohort 1"

Interested in being an Event Sponsor? Review our Event Sponsorship packet for a full list of our event sponsorship opportunities HERE! We offer plenty of opportunities for all companies and organizations, large and small. You are sure to find something that best fits your organizations marketing needs!

Contact: info@urbantriage.org for free shuttle service to event.