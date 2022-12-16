RSVP for Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals 10th Anniversary Gala

media release: Join the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) for our 10-Year Anniversary Gala on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center located at 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, WI 53703. We are celebrating 10 years of volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development! The event will include a cocktail hour, short program, dinner, and entertainment.

J﻿oin us for an evening of Young Professional elegance. Attire is Black Tie/Formal.

If you have e any questions and/or concerns, please contact President Kurt Rose at yppresident@ulgm.org