Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals Open House

media release: February 7 - 14 the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (Madison YP) is hosting several events for national Join Week, a weeklong “blitz” of activity to increase awareness and involvement in our organization. YP chapters are grounded in the rich history of the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice.

Join us on Tuesday, February 8, from 6PM - 8PM at Mercies Coffee, located at 1748 Eagan Rd, Madison, WI 53704, for an evening of shopping, networking, and learning more about the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals!

Our featured Businesses include DLK Printing, Poppins Extensions Plus, b.denae artistry, Savannah Beauty Supply! This event is sponsored by R.A.M.P (Retaining, Advancing, and Mentoring Young Professionals) and Stafford Rosenbaum LLP.

Lite refreshments will be served. Parking is free! All guests are required to adhere to Public Health Madison & Dane County COVID-19 guidelines. Register here.