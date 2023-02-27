Urban League Volunteer Tutors

media release: Three weeks ago the Urban League of Greater Madison put out a call for volunteers willing to join our effort to support middle school scholars in Madison and Sun Prairie. Thank you to everyone who answered our call and signed up to volunteer! In the weeks since that call, due in no small part to the new volunteers that have joined our program, we have been able to provide tutoring support to over 50 more middle school scholars through the Schools of Hope Program. Unfortunately, there are still many scholars waiting for the same kind of support that many of their peers have received.

As we enter the month of March, we still have many scholars waiting to be matched with a tutor, and we are calling on you for help one more time. We are looking to recruit at least 25 more volunteers in the next week to enable us to support these scholars. You can make a difference in just 1-2 hours per week! We have openings at 11 different schools and a variety of times to accommodate your schedule.

Get involved today! Call (608) 729-1226, email us at volunteer@ulgm.org, or apply online.

FREE TUTORING FOR YOUTH

The Schools of Hope Middle School program provides literacy and mathematics tutoring and study skills coaching to help students in grades 6 through 8 improve their academic performance and readiness for high school, college, and career. Schools of Hope is a longstanding partnership with United Way of Dane County, City of Madison, the Madison & Sun Prairie School Districts, and many others. To request tutoring for your child, please reach out to the appropriate contact below (click name to email).

Black Hawk Middle School Jovaughn Lane

Cherokee Middle School Reginald Lee

Jefferson Middle School Issis Hardy

O’Keeffe Middle School Kenzie Damon

Prairie View Middle School Jasmine Scott

Patrick Marsh Middle School Donalvin Weatherby

Sennett Middle School DeVonte Robinson

Sherman Middle School Marlene Thompson

Toki Middle School Fred Martinez

Whitehorse Middle School Shaneece Taylor

Wright Middle School Tom Brown

TO VOLUNTEER, CONTACT Quentin Cotton 608.729.1226