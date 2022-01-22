ONLINE: Urban Triage: A Model of Community Healing, Empowerment & Co-Conspirators in Action

media release: Urban Triage: A Model of Community Healing, Empowerment & Co-Conspirators in Action with Brandi Grayson, Founder and CEO will be featured on the Racial Healing-Justice-Unity Series on Zoom, Saturday January 22 from 6:30-8:30 pm. Brandi Grayson will share her story of discovery, inspiration and application of Dr. Joy DeGruy's groundbreaking work, Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome (PTSS) which is the basis of Urban Triage's programming. Urban Triage is more than just another local community organization because of its unique foundation and laser focus and as one that has rocketed to prominence and amazing growth in the span of just two years.

Find more info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/447130666852108/

ZOOM INFORMATION RHJU ZOOM LINK

Meeting ID: 977 9040 5666; Passcode: 382839

Find your local number: https://jhjhm.zoom.us/u/ aehqNZCJjM

The Racial-Healing-Justice-Unity Series is a moderated nation-wide zoom program that meets every 2nd and 4th Saturday at 6:30pm CT. This is a multi-racial, multi-spiritual space for those interested in dismantling anti-Black racism in the U.S. Until racism is eradicated there really can be no justice, no true peace, and no real prosperity for a divided humanity. We endeavor to enter and participate in this space with a humble posture of learning, seeking to elevate our knowledge, volition and then individual or collective action.

Topics range from increasing understanding about racism in its many forms, acquiring personal skill sets that counter racist thoughts and behaviors, healing racial trauma, modeling actions intended to transform the hearts of humankind and break societal constructs that bolster racism, increasing understanding and appreciation of Black people, Black culture and Black history and the inherent nobility of all people of color and more.

Join our presentations and invite your friends on FB with this link: RHJU Facebook Events Page

Contact us for an email invitation or to subscribe at: RHRJ19@gmail.com. Please include your name, city and state.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: Racial Healing-Justice-Unity: Bahá'í-Inspired Series