Urban Triage Community Kick-back

media release: Come and join Urban Triage for some fun on Saturday, June 4, at Penn Park, as we celebrate our community and enjoy music from a live DJ, free food, and toys and games for the kids! Learn more about who we are and what we doin' to service our community! This is a FREE Community event! FREE food, Music, raffles, gift cards, gift bags, and inflatables!

Saturday, June 4, 2022, 3-7PM, Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St, Madison, WI 53713

For questions about this event, or if you are interested in volunteering, hit us up at: info@urbantriage.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/806233713866207/