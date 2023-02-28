Urban Triage Fundraiser

media release: Come and eat with Urban Triage TODAY! Join us for a day of celebration, good food, and giving. We will be at Famous Dave's today from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Meet some of our staff throughout the day, or join us at 6:00 pm for a meet and greet with our CEO, Brandi Grayson. At the register, tell them that you're there to support Urban Triage, and they'll donate 20% of the cost of your meal to support our Unhoused Youth Initiative.