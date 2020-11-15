Urban Triage Grand Opening

media release: We are excited and humbled by the opportunity you have all provided us to expand our supports and services to the Black community in Dane County. On November 15th at 12:00 pm, Urban Triagewill be hosting our Grand Opening Event with ribbon cutting and a grand reveal of our new community space. You don't want to miss this event!

This event is open to the community and will include an afternoon filled with guided tours of the space, ribbon cutting ceremony, food, drinks, and so much more. More details will be released next week, so stay tuned and follow our Facebook event.

We still need your support! We are looking to raise $100,000 and you have brought us over halfway there. We need to get to the finish line in order to cover the expense of creating a space for all Black people – a space that is culturally sound, welcoming, creative, and includes all the necessities required to capture and engage Black youth, families, and other populations that are often forgotten and most vulnerable. To help get us there, please support our community space and donate here.