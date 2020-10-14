Urban Triage Info Session

https://www.facebook.com/events/3082959715159472

media release: Join us on Wednesday, 10/14 from 4-6pm for a Patio Happy Hour Session with Urban Triage founder Brandi Grayson. Stop by to learn all about their mission, services and how you can help support what they do while enjoying some of our beer.

It's part of our mission to be there for the community while also educating ourselves and those around us on how we can do better and show up.

We will be offering a free beer token to use on your next visit to Young Blood to those in attendance. Due to COVID-19 we will be limiting the amount of people that can attend and will remain at a first come first served basis for the info session. If you are unable to attend due to these safety protocols we apologize in advance and want you to know that we plan to host more of these events with Urban Triage in future.

*This event will be hosted on the Young Blood patio and will move indoors due to weather if need be.