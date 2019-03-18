RSVP for Urban Yard Prairie in Three Easy Steps
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Plant a small section of your yard as a native prairie! Learn step-by-step selection and preparation of a site, selection and planting of seeds, what to expect in the first few years, and maintenance of the prairie. Seed sources, tips, and techniques will be shared in the presentation. Instructor: Patrick Ready (Master Gardener)
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Date: Monday, March 25
Registration Deadline: Monday, March 18
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
