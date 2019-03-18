RSVP for Urban Yard Prairie in Three Easy Steps

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Plant a small section of your yard as a native prairie! Learn step-by-step selection and preparation of a site, selection and planting of seeds, what to expect in the first few years, and maintenance of the prairie. Seed sources, tips, and techniques will be shared in the presentation. Instructor: Patrick Ready (Master Gardener)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Monday, March 25

Registration Deadline: Monday, March 18

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Info
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
