RSVP for Urban Yard Prairie in Three Easy Steps

press release: Plant a small section of your yard as a native prairie! Learn step-by-step selection and preparation of a site, selection and planting of seeds, what to expect in the first few years, and maintenance of the prairie. Seed sources, tips, and techniques will be shared in the presentation. Instructor: Patrick Ready (Master Gardener)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Monday, March 25

Registration Deadline: Monday, March 18

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member