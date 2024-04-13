× Expand courtesy U.S. Air Force Band The U.S. Air Force Band. U.S. Air Force Band

media release: Join the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants on Tour in North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin! These concerts are FREE and open to the public, tickets required.

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connect with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

All concerts are free with general admission - no reserved seats.

Free tickets for each posted concert date are available at:

https://bit.ly/TheUSAFBandTickets