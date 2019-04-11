Us and Them, Then and Now: Moving Beyond Difference in the History of the Female Body

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Dr. Helen King is a Classicist, renowned for her work on ancient medicine and women’s health. She is an advocate for the medical humanities whose work and presentations actively engage humanities students, medical students, and health professionals. Dr. King is a Professor Emerita of Classical Studies at the Open University in England.

Room L140

Room L140
