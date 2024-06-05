media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements to US 51 between Larson Beach Road and Voges Road/Terminal Drive in the village of McFarland, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee Street, McFarland. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The purpose of this project is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system along the US 51 corridor to serve present and long-term travel demand while minimizing disturbance to the environment. This will be obtained by working to address existing safety conditions, accommodating travel demand, addressing existing pavement conditions, improving pedestrian accommodations, and considering corridor preservation and long-term planning measures.

US 51 from Larson Beach Road to S. Terminal Drive/Voges Road will have the following improvements:

Replace the existing concrete pavement structure on this 4-lane divided expressway.

Reconstruct the southbound bridge over Taylor Road.

Add an auxiliary lane to the outside lane of US 51 northbound and southbound between the north ramps of the Siggelkow Road interchange and Terminal/Voges Road intersection near Meinders Road.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager David Schmidt at (608) 246-3867, david2.schmidt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to David Schmidt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.