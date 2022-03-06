USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship

media release: On Mar. 6-13, 2022, the best mixed doubles curling teams from across the United States will compete for the championship title at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the USA Curling Mixed Doubles Nationals at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton,” remarked Jamie Patrick, Vice President of Madison Area Sports Commission. “Our community has a rich history in the sport of curling, with one of the largest curling clubs in the country and proudly being the hometown of Olympic curlers Matt and Becca Hamilton. Coming on the heels of the 2022 Olympics, this event will give residents the chance to watch international caliber competitors right in their own backyard.”

The winners of the 2022 Mixed Doubles National Championship will advance to represent the United States at the 2022 World Championship.

“The state of Wisconsin has proven to be an imperative and influential market for our sport,” said USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush. “We’re eager to bring one of our premiere Championships to Middleton to continue to garner the passion and enthusiasm of the greater Madison area.”

The enthusiasm Plush describes can be seen in the area all season as the Madison Curling Club celebrates its centennial year of operation.

USA Curling looks forward to working with Visit Middleton, Madison Area Sports Commission, Capitol Ice Arena, and countless area curlers to put on a historic event.

Click here to view the qualification procedures for the 2022 Men’s and Women’s National Curling Championships.

About Capitol Ice Arena: Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena has two full sheets of ice for hockey games, practice sessions, and recreational skating. The facility is equipped with 8 public locker rooms, 6 public bathrooms, and one family restroom. It is home to the USHL Madison Capitols, Madison Capitols AAA hockey, Middleton Youth and High School Hockey, as well as the Madison Gay Hockey League.

The main sheet has seating for 2,611 spectators, a state of art sound system score and video board. This arena also has a media broadcasting booth. Within the rink, there is a commercial kitchen that serves the entire facility, which includes seven private suites, the Suter Suite Bar, a concession stand, beer garden, four bars, and an additional two pop up bars that are open during USHL games.

