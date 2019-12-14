USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships

press release: Nearly 3,000 youth runners from all across the country will be coming to picturesque Madison, Wisconsin to compete in the 2019 USA Track and Field National Jr. Olympic Cross-Country Championships. Last hosted by Reno, Nevada in 2018, runners between the ages of 7-18 will race at Yahara Hills Golf Course, which will be tranformed into a state of the art venue to accommodate the next wave of great youth distance runners. Virtually all of the runners had to qualify in their home region in order to make it to nationals.

