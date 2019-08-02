Utica Fest

press release: It’s the best party in the country with softball, baseball, horse pulls, tractor pulls, live music, and more since 1971! Here's your schedule for the annual Utica Festival!

August 2-4, 2019, Utica Community Association Park (between Cambridge and Stoughton, WI) Get directions!

Friday, August 2, 2019

5:00 p.m. Slow Pitch Softball Tournament

6:00 p.m. Wisconsin Horse Pullers Association Horse Pull

8:30 p.m. Live Music with Angels & Outlaws

Saturday, August 3, 2019

Kids Coin Dig

8:00 a.m. Slow Pitch Softball Tournament

10:00 a.m. South Central Farm Tractor Pull

11:00 a.m. Wide Open Pedal Pullers (ages 4-12)

1:00 p.m. Home Talent Baseball (Utica vs. Stoughton)

1:00 p.m. Badger State Tractor & Truck Pull

4:00 p.m. Tri-County Mini Rod Pullers

8:00 p.m. Live Music with Cherry Pie

Sunday, August 4, 2019

Kids Coin Dig

8:00 a.m. Slow Pitch Softball Tournament

10:30 a.m. South Central Farm Tractor Pull

Noon Badger State Truck Pull

Noon Live Music with Jesse Walker

3:00 p.m. Spectator Truck Pull

5:00 p.m. Live Music with Wayne Road

8:00 p.m. Raffle Drawing

Dusk J&M Displays Fireworks

All pulling events are free and carry-ins are NOT permitted.

Concessions by Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers and beer tent all weekend long.

Run by all volunteers of the Utica Community Association, this festival is truly a community effort with all proceeds supporting the Utica Community Park. Visit our Facebook page.

Tractor pulls are sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Rockdale Bar & Grill.