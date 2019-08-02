Utica Fest
press release: It’s the best party in the country with softball, baseball, horse pulls, tractor pulls, live music, and more since 1971! Here's your schedule for the annual Utica Festival!
August 2-4, 2019, Utica Community Association Park (between Cambridge and Stoughton, WI) Get directions!
Friday, August 2, 2019
5:00 p.m. Slow Pitch Softball Tournament
6:00 p.m. Wisconsin Horse Pullers Association Horse Pull
8:30 p.m. Live Music with Angels & Outlaws
Saturday, August 3, 2019
Kids Coin Dig
8:00 a.m. Slow Pitch Softball Tournament
10:00 a.m. South Central Farm Tractor Pull
11:00 a.m. Wide Open Pedal Pullers (ages 4-12)
1:00 p.m. Home Talent Baseball (Utica vs. Stoughton)
1:00 p.m. Badger State Tractor & Truck Pull
4:00 p.m. Tri-County Mini Rod Pullers
8:00 p.m. Live Music with Cherry Pie
Sunday, August 4, 2019
Kids Coin Dig
8:00 a.m. Slow Pitch Softball Tournament
10:30 a.m. South Central Farm Tractor Pull
Noon Live Music with Jesse Walker
3:00 p.m. Spectator Truck Pull
5:00 p.m. Live Music with Wayne Road
8:00 p.m. Raffle Drawing
Dusk J&M Displays Fireworks
All pulling events are free and carry-ins are NOT permitted.
Concessions by Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers and beer tent all weekend long.
Run by all volunteers of the Utica Community Association, this festival is truly a community effort with all proceeds supporting the Utica Community Park. Visit our Facebook page.
Tractor pulls are sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Rockdale Bar & Grill.