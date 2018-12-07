UW Advanced Printmaking

press release: The Third Edition: Now is Not the Time

Advanced Printmaking Show , December 7 - January 11

Artists: Autumn Brown, Paul Bulgin, Jonathan Byxbe, Sam Christensen, Alice Hennessy, Maeve Leslie, Rachel Miller, Meilam So, Kayla Story, Roberto Torres Mata

Opening Reception: Friday, December 7, 7-11p

Location: Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E Main St, STE 9, Madison, WI

Join us for the UW-Madison Advanced Printmaking show and sale. Free and open to the public, food and drinks at reception.