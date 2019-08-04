UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Highway at Beltline Frontage Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Henry Greene’s Prairie. The renowned botanist hand-planted more than 130 prairie species from 1942 through the early 1960s. Learn how Greene Prairie continues to thrive and change. Free, no registration required. No facilities, some sloping terrain. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd.
