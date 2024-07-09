UW Badger Band

media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoor concert on the Market Street side of DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments at the Concerts on Market Street.

Take in the Badger Band playing our UW favorites and the antics of Bucky Badger!