UW Center for Journalism Ethics Conference

press release:At “Division, Denial & Journalism Ethics” April 27 in the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery in Madison, we’ll dive into how audiences and news organizations face divisiveness, polarization, conspiracy theories and anti-science attitudes. It will be a challenging day as we look inward to understand why we hold the values and beliefs we do before we judge others for their values and beliefs. We’ll also ask what responsible news organizations can do to bridge divisions, foster productive discourse and search for truth.

The annual conference on journalism ethics has been an essential part of the Center for Journalism Ethics core mission since the Center’s founding. The conference brings together working journalists and experts to address critical issues in journalism. We expect to welcome 200 journalists, scholars, students and other professionals. The conference regularly takes on key challenges of the moment.

The keynote conversation with Justin Gillis will ask how science writers can accurately convey both uncertainty about research and certainty about scientific consensus.

“Deep divides: Bridging the gap with ethical journalism” will explore several current news stories with an eye to the ethical issues involved and will consider options for how to address them in ways that could help bridge divides among news consumers.

“Denial: Your Truth and Mine” will consider the routines and incentives of journalists and the psychology of the audience that grows conspiracies, values the wisdom of the mob over expert knowledge, and limits public debate on policies.

“Solutions: Is there a future for deliberation” will ask what journalists can do to represent diverse views in public debate, restore a common set of facts as the basis for discourse, build trust and aid citizens in being a self-governing democracy.

We hope to see you for “Division, Denial & Journalism Ethics” on Friday, April 27. For more information, visit our site and register for the conference here.