ONLINE: UW Credit Union Members: Opt out NOW to forced arbitration changes

media release: FRIDAY is the last day to mail an opt-out letter to UWCU before the Jun 2 deadline! Join our quick info session on what's happening at UWCU, what you need to do to protect yourself against the changes TODAY, and how you can join the campaign to reverse this and get our credit union back on the right track.

Concerned UWCU Member-Owners organizers will be there and want to meet with you and other concerned member-owners. Thank you! Sign up here to join us!

PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD! Thank you!

The UWCU Board of Directors has approved sweeping restrictions to our rights as members and owners of the credit union. Unless you opt-out (see instructions here) by June 2, 2021, you will give up your right to seek redress from the credit union in a court of law or to join a class action lawsuit, in the event that the credit union breaks the law and members need justice through the courts.

This action is profoundly anti-member and anti-democratic, and may represent a change in the commitment of management and the board to cooperative principles and values. If this action is permitted to stand, what will be the next anti-member change? We may lose our ability to stop it in the courts.

Please sign and help us reach 500 signatures. If we can show members are paying attention, we'll have the power to change the credit union. We are also asking the credit union to honor the signing of this petition with name and mailing address to be sufficient intent to "opt out" of these changes by members, preserving your right to the courts. (Want more info? Click here.)