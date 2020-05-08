ONLINE: UW DDEEA Graduation Recognition

press release: Please save the date for the DDEEA's digital graduation recognition, where we will honor and celebrate the many accomplishments and contributions of the outstanding Class of 2020.

✧ Friday, May 8, 1 p.m. CT

I know this isn't the grand finale we all had in mind for our exceptional seniors. I wish we could gather in person to celebrate with them, and I hope we still can later this summer provided it's safe to do so.

But together or apart, nothing can change how proud we are of our graduates! They've worked so hard to get to this point, and you've been there with them the whole way. Let's continue to help them make the final push now and give them the props they deserve.