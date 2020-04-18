UW Football

PRESS RELEASE:

Badger fans of all ages are invited to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, April 18, to watch UW practice and get some inside access to the football program.

The festivities get started at 10 a.m. with the Badger Kids’ Fair presented by BMO Harris Bank. Located in the McClain Center, the Badger Kids’ Fair will run until noon and includes interactive games, displays, photos with Bucky, and a variety of athletic skills stations. Kids will have an opportunity to meet and interact with current Wisconsin student-athletes and coaches from various sports. Plus, new for 2020, kids can take part in the Badger Combine to test their running and jumping ability.

At 10:30 a.m., Wisconsin Athletics will host a Town Hall meeting with featured guest, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. An event that debuted last spring, the Town Hall will allow fans the opportunity to ask Alvarez questions and listen as he provides updates on the inner workings of the athletic department.

The Badgers will take the field beginning at 11 a.m. and practice until approximately 1:15 p.m. During that time, a self-guided tour of the football facility will be available to fans. The tour includes the team’s NFL and Awards wall displays outside of the locker room area and the opportunity to enter the field through the team tunnel.

In addition, the Hall of Champions, located on the first floor of the McClain Center, will be open for fans and feature a number of historical trophies, including bowl and Big Ten championships, as well as major individual awards.

At the end of practice, fans will be invited down to the field to take pictures, play catch or simply walk or run on the same surface where players like Ron Dayne, J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson and Jonathan Taylor etched their names into Badger history.

Admission to all events is free. Concessions will be available for purchase in Badger Alley in the east concourse of Camp Randall Stadium.

In conjunction with this event, Bucky’s Locker Room will hold its Annual Spring Sidewalk Sale. Located just inside Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium, Bucky’s Locker Room will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, April 17, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Select apparel, headwear and novelties will be priced to move at their lowest prices of the year. Shop early for the best selection of merchandise!