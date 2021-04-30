press release: Coda 'Bright Moments' presents: A Jam session features student and faculty performers from UW-Madison's Jazz Studies program.

For most of the 2020-2021 academic year, the UW Jazz Ensembles have been operating as "Recording Ensembles," recording about 100 pieces of music through multi-tracking, with each instrument part recorded individually (mostly at our respective homes and practice rooms, in addition to a few recording sessions at Audio for the Arts). For the last two weeks of the academic year, the ensembles are returning to some in-person ensemble playing. A live-streamed (no audience permitted) concert at UW's Hamel Music Center on April 23 features live group performances of music recorded by the ensembles earlier in the year, and this jazz jam on April 30 at Cafe Coda will focus on the ad-hoc, spontaneous in-the-moment music creation that is the core of jazz ensemble playing!

This event is FREE!! Only 25 people can get in! We also live stream from FB, website, and YouTube channel as usual.

To support live music and the venue, please donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Production: www.mmx608.com

Sound: Papa Scott