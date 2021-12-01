media release: The UW Jazz Orchestra workshops and performs music ranging from the classic big band repertoire to contemporary and cutting-edge concert jazz music by today’s leading jazz composers.

The Orchestra was founded in 1968 as the Mead Witter School of Music's first jazz and popular music ensemble by trombone professor Allen Chase. Now under the direction of Dr. Johannes Wallmann, its previous directors have included bassist Richard Davis, saxophonist Les Thimmig, trombonist Claude Cailliet, and trumpeter Jim Doherty.

The 2021-2022 UW Jazz Orchestra features Ben Stoffel-Murray, John Krueger, Jared Reiss-Lavoie, Samantha Meiller, Zach Ramirez, saxophones; Nathaniel Schmidt, Daniel Hintzman, Jacob Hogan, trumpets; Travis Cook, Nathan Labiosa, Michael Trotier, Zachary Bethel, trombones; McGregor Farah, guitar; Jack Johnson, piano; Alex Feucht, bass; and Abe Stoffel-Murray, drums.

www.facebook.com/uwjazz

www.facebook.com/WallmannJazz/

music.wisc.edu/jazz-ensembles/

Tickets: $10