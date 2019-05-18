UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve Work Day

Frautschi Point Parking Lot Lake Mendota Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Join members of the Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve to plant native species in the Preserve. Tools and gloves provided. Dress to work outdoors; long pants and closed-toe shoes required. Work is conducted off-trail on uneven ground. Groups and minors require advance notice. Cancelled in case of steady precipitation or severe weather--high winds, thunder/lightning.

Meet at Frautschi Point parking lot (Lake Mendota Drive). https://goo.gl/maps/u9YH6fK2ncm

Bryn Scriver, 608-220-5560, bryn.scriver@wisc.edu, lakeshorepreserve@wisc.edu

