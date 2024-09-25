UW Men's Hockey Student Shootout

media release: Mark your calendars, Crease Creatures! Join the Wisconsin men's hockey team and take your shot for free season tickets at the 2024 Student Shootout on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Kohl Center.

Doors open for the 10th annual Student Shootout at 5:30 p.m., and the first shot is expected at 6 p.m. Students in line by 8 p.m. will get a chance to take their shot.

Arrive by 5:50 p.m. for a chance to appear in this year's scoreboard intro video.

Admission is free and students must wear closed-toe shoes. Sticks and pucks will be provided.

Toppers Pizza will be handed out at the door, while BUBBL'R will also be handed out upon exit.

At the annual event, students get the opportunity to show their skills on the ice alongside the team in an accuracy shooting contest. Each participant will have a chance to score free season tickets and be part of the Crease Creatures during Wisconsin men's hockey's 2024-25 season! Hundreds of season ticket packages were won in each of the last few seasons.

For those unsuccessful at the Shootout, student season tickets for men's hockey will go on sale the next day, Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 a.m., at UWBadgers.com.