ONLINE: The Future of Health Care

The pandemic has put our health care system to the test like never before. From managing extreme patient volume to developing new protective measures, medical professionals have had to innovate quickly to meet the challenges faced by our communities. What have we learned over the past few months — and how will this transform health care in the future? Will telemedicine continue to play a role in nonemergency treatment? How will routine and preventive care be handled in the years to come?

The next UW Now Livestream will feature a discussion with two medical leaders who will share their insights on these issues. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

The Guests:

Robert Golden is the dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health as well as the Robert Turell Professor in Medical Leadership, vice chancellor for medical affairs at UW–Madison, and chair of the board of UW Health. Prior to joining UW–Madison in 2006, he was the chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. There, he also served as the founding director of both the Clinical Psychobiology/Pharmacology Research Training Program and the ECT Service, and as associate director of both the General Clinical Research Center and the Mental Health Clinical Research Center.

Alan Kaplan is the chief executive officer of UW Health. Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief clinical transformation officer for UnityPoint Health, a multistate, integrated health system based in Iowa. He is also the founder and former president/CEO of UnityPoint Clinic, where he provided leadership for 1,300 providers. He also served as the president/CEO of UnityPoint at Home, which provides home care, palliative, hospice, and home infusion services. Prior to joining UnityPoint Health in 2009, he was the vice president and chief medical officer of Edward Health Services Corp. in Naperville, Illinois.

