UW Opera Props Student Showcase

press release: UW Opera Props will present its annual fundraiser, the Showcase Concert, at the Madison Christian Community Church, 7118 Old Sauk Rd., Madison, WI, 53717.

Hear some of the talented young singers in the Voice and Opera program, Mead Witter School of Music, UW-Madison. Meet this year’s distinguished alumna guest artist, Ariana Douglas.

Enjoy a lovely reception after the performance, a chance to talk with the performers and with other opera fans.

Help support Opera Props in our mission to provide financial awards to exceptional students in the Voice and Opera program. Proceeds from membership contributions and events such as this concert go for that purpose. In 2019 we donated $16,000 to the Mead Witter School of Music for these awards. With your help, we can do even better in 2020!

Come, and bring a friend too! This event is open to the public.

$30 in advance; $35 at the door; $10 students. To reserve a ticket in advance, please contact Opera Props at uwoperaprops@gmail.com or send a check indicating the number of tickets being purchased to Kathleen Harker, 350 S. Hamilton St. #704, Madison, WI 53703