UW Science Night

to

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Come along for a free night of exploration at MCM, from our own insides to the wide-open cosmos!

Join our friends from the UW Neuroscience Outreach and the UW Astronomy Club and handle real neurological specimens at our Braaains! event, and discover objects in the night sky at our rooftop Stargazing program. Keep an eye out for more STEM-themed content from our education team throughout the evening.

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
to
