ONLINE: Visiting Artist Colloquium

press release: Wednesdays @ 5 – 6:15pm. Fall 2020: Online at Blackboard: bit.ly/uw-art-talk

Discover the latest developments in fine art, craft, and design at our free public lectures by some of the nation’s most prominent artists, critics, and gallery and museum directors.

The Art Department Visiting Artist Colloquium is a series supported by the Anonymous Fund and the Brittingham Trust. VAC lectures are held every Wednesday during the academic year, and are free and open to the public.

Yoonmi Nam’s work considers cross-cultural experiences and a sense of transience through observations of everyday objects and occurrences. In her prints, drawings, sculptural works, and installations, she uses familiar disposable objects and cut flower arrangements as subject matter and explores their materiality, ephemerality, persistence, and the common and extraordinary way we structure our surroundings.

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Nam received her BFA in Printmaking from Hong-Ik University in Seoul, Korea, and her MFA in Painting/Printmaking from the Rhode Island School of Design. Nam has been the recipient of notable grants and awards supporting her studio practice and travel, including a Solo Exhibition Award from the Print Center in Philadelphia, the Mokuhanga Innovation Lab Artist Residency in Japan, the Hall Center Creative Work Fellowship at the University of Kansas, and the Ngawang Choephel Fellowship from the U.S. State Department. Her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally in Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Korea, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Bulgaria, Italy, Sweden, and Paraguay, and is in the permanent collections at the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, the Spencer Museum of Art, Kansas, and the Beach Museum of Art, Kansas. Nam has taught at the Rhode Island School of Design and Washington University in St. Louis. Currently, she teaches at the University of Kansas where she has been a faculty member since 2001. yoonminam.com