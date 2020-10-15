ONLINE: Vaccinate the Heartland

RSVP here.

media release: In the midst of a pandemic, Midwesterners are using the power of the internet to join together and celebrate the value of immunization in all of our communities.

Parents, students, doctors, nurses, politicians, and advocates from across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Kansas are tuning in to the Vaccinate the Heartland event to listen to an estimable list of people proclaim the reasons for celebration.

Presenters include: Chelsea Clinton, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), comedian Charlie Berens, Ethan Lindenberger, Ohio state senator Dave Burke (R), and Illinois state representative Robyn Gabel (D). This hour-long rally-style celebration will also include doctors, immunosuppressed children, cervical cancer survivors, parents of pertussis victims, epidemiologists, and immunization leaders.

The Midwest is home to people who know how to withstand challenging winters and blistering summers. We grow tomatoes in the summer and fish in tiny ice houses in the winter. We know not to challenge nature when it comes to weather or to infectious diseases, and so we vaccinate.

Vaccinate the Heartland celebrates immunization in order to normalize and promote vaccinating and good public policy around immunizations.

Event Partners:

Voices for Vaccines, Vaccinate Your Family, Vaccinate Indiana, American Academy of Pediatrics--Ohio Chapter, Immunize Kansas Coalition, Iowa Immunizes, EverThrive Illinois, Wisconsin Immunization Neighborhood, Southern Wisconsin Immunization Consortium, Minnesota Childhood Immunization Coalition, Sioux Falls Immunization Coalition, Immunization Action Coalition