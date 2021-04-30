ONLINE: Vaccinating Underserved Populations in Wisconsin

press release: “Two Bald Guys” is excited to announce our next two episodes. Both shows will feature discussion about COVID-19 and the impacts for Wisconsinites.

Tune in Friday, April 30 at noon, for “Two Bald Guys: Vaccinating Underserved Populations in Wisconsin.” We will be discussing COVID-19 and the work to help underserved communities being done by organizations throughout the state.

Our guests will be Mang Xiong, regional business development coordinator for the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Mariana Savela, Hispanic community coordinator for Hmong and Hispanic Communication Network (H2N), Itza Vargas, director of nursing for Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, and Melody McCurtis, deputy director for Metcalfe Park Community Bridges.

On Friday, May 7 at noon, “Two Bald Guys: The Voices of Wisconsin Students Project” will discuss the final reports and findings for the WIPPS Research Partner’s Voices of Wisconsin Students Project. The goal of the project was to better understand how Wisconsin students are coping with school, learning, and life in general during COVID-19 and to understand the nature of students’ sources of stress and anxiety and their thoughts on what support they need.

We will be joined by Sharon Belton, director of WIPPS Research Partners, Linda Hall, director of the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, Jason Cram, from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and Kate McCoy, from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.