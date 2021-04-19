ONLINE: Vaccine Hesitancy in the African American Community

media release: Dr. Eva Vivian will address the staggering disparity in COVID-19 health outcomes among African American communities in the United States. She will provide information on why African Americans are uniquely at risk for developing complications of COVID-19; and why the COVID-19 vaccine is so important for members of the African American community in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dr. Eva Vivian, PharmD, MS, PhD, currently works as a researcher and professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in Madison. Her research focuses on community disease prevention, working with members of under-resourced communities to promote positive health outcomes and eliminate health disparities.Further research interests include identifying disparities in treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes and chronic diseases among minorities, in particular African American and Latino American patients.

Advance Registration Required: email gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call 608-266-6581