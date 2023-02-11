media release: Saturday, February 11, 2023 @ 7:30PM

Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Conjunction with One Billion Rising present A BILINGUAL PRODUCTION OF THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

All proceeds benefit the Legal Fund for immigration issues for clients of Safe Harbor and other local nonprofits working with victims of violence. There will be an art exhibition and sale prior to, during and after the show. All presented art will be created in Vagina Workshops held in the months leading up to the show.

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $25.00 Advance; VIP: $50.00 Advance. VIP includes early entry and preferred seating.

In 1994, a play called The Vagina Monologues, written by playwright and activist V (formerly Eve Ensler), broke ground, offering to the world a piece of art like nothing it had seen before. Based on dozens of interviews V conducted with women, the play addressed women’s sexuality and the social stigma surrounding rape and abuse, creating a new conversation about and with women. The Vagina Monologues ran Off-Broadway for five years in New York and then toured the United States. After every performance, V found women waiting to share their own stories of survival, leading her to see that The Vagina Monologues could be more than a moving work of art on violence; she divined that the performances could be a mechanism for moving people to act to end violence.

V-Day’s mission is simple. It demands that violence against all women, girls and the planet must end.