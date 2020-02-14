Valentine Jazz Soiree

press release: Join First Unitarian Society of Madison for our first ever Valentine Jazz Soirée, featuring vocalist Darcie Johnston and a stellar ensemble of national-level musicians. To celebrate and honor our individual experiences of love—for any special person past or present, for a beloved place, for an idea that touches your spirit—the quintet will play songs requested by you, introduced by Darcie with your dedications. It will be a unique, magical night of personal stories and reflections on the transformative power and purpose of love. Purchase tickets online at www.fusmadison.org/valentine.

All proceeds to benefit First Unitarian Society of Madison.

6 pm to 9:30 pm, February 14, 2020, 900 University Bay Drive