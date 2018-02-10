Valentine's 5K

press release: Celebrate Valentine's Day with this unique 5K! It can be run individually or as a team of two. Cost is $6/individual and $10/team. All participants receive a race packet that includes a drawstring backpack. Food and hot chocolate will be provided after the race. Race proceeds benefit the River Food Pantry of Madison. We will be holding a non-perishable food drive on race day for the River Food Pantry. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive a pair of Val5K gloves in exchange!