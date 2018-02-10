Valentine's 5K

Google Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00

UW Natatorium 2000 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Celebrate Valentine's Day with this unique 5K! It can be run individually or as a team of two. Cost is $6/individual and $10/team. All participants receive a race packet that includes a drawstring backpack. Food and hot chocolate will be provided after the race. Race proceeds benefit the River Food Pantry of Madison. We will be holding a non-perishable food drive on race day for the River Food Pantry. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive a pair of Val5K gloves in exchange!

Info
UW Natatorium 2000 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Fundraisers
Recreation
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's 5K - 2018-02-10 11:00:00